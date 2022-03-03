Freedom Convoy leaves Billings amid honks and cheers

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Freedom Convoy left Billings on Thursday morning, March 3, while onlookers cheered and waved flags.

Leader of the I-90 Freedom Convoy Jr. Cole said the convoy rolled into Billings around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2. He said they've received a big response in Montana.

"We got to Missoula, that was our first stop," Cole said. "There were thousands of people, just packed along the roads. Just amazing. When we got to Bozeman, that made a lot of truckers tear up because of the response."

Cole added that the response has continued throughout Montana.

"From what I see, this is where patriotism is born, is here in Montana," he said.

The convoy left Billings at 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 3 with approximately 73 trucks. They plan to drive to Sioux Falls, South Dakota next. Eventually, Cole said they plan to go Washington D.C.

"This is a protest of medical freedom," he said. "We are not against vaccines. A lot of our supporters are already vaccinated. They don't like knowing that their friends and family can lose their jobs."