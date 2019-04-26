Free trees for Arbor Day!

Today is National Arbor Day.

If you want a free tree, you are in luck! The Yellowstone Conservation District is giving away 514 trees today at the Montana Audubon Center, 7026 South Billings Blvd in Billings.

Every year, the Yellowstone Conservation District buys trees to give away. They have six different kinds of trees that they are giving away this year: aspen, ash, maple, linden, dogwood and cotoneaster. They spent about $600 to buy the trees.

Clint Peck, Vice Chairman of the Yellowstone Conservation District, said, "We can leave a legacy when we plant a tree, not only to ourselves but to the community."

The trees will be given away rain or shine starting at 11am. It is one tree per person. The trees will be given away on a first come, first served basis.

For more information, you can call the Yellowstone Conservation District at (406) 247-4420.