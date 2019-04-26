Free Trade Tour Hits Billings

KULR (Billings) - The free trade tour makes one of its final stops in the treasure state with one of them being the Magic City.

Former U.S. Ambassador to China Max Baucus joined the farmers for free trade to promote the United States- Mexico- Canada agreement which Baucus claims to be critical for Montana Agriculture.

Baucus is a founder and co-chair of "Farmers for Free Trade, a bipartisan advocacy organization that supports free and fair trade of American agriculture products. Baucus had this to say about the trade deal between the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

"The current agreement has been really good for Montana, its provided $720 million in AG exports to Canada and Mexico, it's helped the country AG exports generally in the country and its gotta be passed," said Baucus.

Baucus saying it has to be passed because otherwise it will hurt Montana exports due to broken down tariffs and productions. Additionally, Baucus claims it will cause a lot of uncertainty among producers.

He adds that he says this free trade deal is bipartisan; as he hopes that both republicans and democrats will put their beliefs aside to make a better future for Montana agriculture.