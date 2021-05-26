BILLINGS, Mont. - The Summer Meal Service for kids is starting back up on June 14.

All meals are free to all children ages 18 and younger. They will be given out from 12-1 p.m. starting June 14 at the following locations: Pioneer Park, Central Park, Castle Rock Park and Big Sky Elementary.

Homeless Education Liaison for Billings Public Schools Sue Runkle said the summer meal program includes breakfast and lunch.

"Families can pick up the kids' lunches and also, at that same time, they will get a bag with breakfast for the next morning," Runkle said. "And, so they'll be getting two meals a day through this program."

And, Runkle announced something else:

"The free lunch program has been extended through the end of next school year where everybody in the district is free on the meals," she said.

Runkle supports homeless students in the Billings School District. She said there were 3714 identified homeless students in Montana as of 4/8/2021. That number is down from last year's number of 4265. However, she said those numbers don't tell the whole story.

"We know that we are probably missing some kids because of the remote platforms," Runkle said. "Kids that are maybe under the radar that we're not capturing because they are not physically in our buildings and talking with our staff. It's a little harder to identify kids when they are doing the remote or when they are not in school."

"Some of my homeless families from last year are actually homeschooling this year, so it's hard to keep up with them because they're not enrolled in our district," Runkle added.

If your family is experiencing homelessness, Runkle said you can call her for help at (406) 671-8421.

"Homeless families are just like a lot of our other families," Runkle said. "The only difference is they just don't have a stable place to stay. I don't ever want homelessness to be a stigma."