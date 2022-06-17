RED LODGE, Mont. – A water damage restoration company will be handing out free PPE (personal protective equipment) to Red Lodge residents Friday after severe flooding impacted the community.

Alpha Omega Disaster Restoration will distribute PPE at the Carbon County Fairgrounds in Red Lodge, located at 96 Rodeo Drive, at the Red Cross tent at 11:30 a.m.

According to the release from Alpha Omega Disaster Restoration, they will be distributing:

Tyvek suits

N95 masks

Rubber gloves

Goggles

“In addition to sharing safety tips on residents' need to approach their damaged homes, we feel it’s critical to offer equipment that helps protect them from environmental dangers. As a community partner, we want to help keep people safe, and we are grateful to the Red Cross for working with us in this PPE distribution campaign,” Willy Johnson, owner of Alpha Omega Disaster Restoration, said in the release.