Free online women's health event

Ladies Night In is a free Facebook Live women's health event that will take place Thursday, October 29, at 7 p.m. A panel of doctors will be available to answer women's health questions.

The event will feature an OB-Gyn physician, a radiologist and a licensed counselor. To participate, go here on Thursday at 7 p.m. and submit any questions you have in the comments. The doctors will answer them live.

Dr. Laura Twist is an OB-Gyn who will be participating in the event. She said women often take care of others, but neglect themselves.

"A very common thing that I see is women not coming to the doctor, carting their children and encouraging maybe their husband or their friends or their parents to go to the doctor on a regular basis but then not actually bringing themselves in," she said. "I see plenty of women who say it's been five years, 10 years or 15 years. I think that that is a real missed opportunity to prevent or treat health issues when they are kind of in their earlier stages and allow your doctors to take care of you."