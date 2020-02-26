Free mental health services given by student clinicians in Billings

The Centers for Disease Control say that 50% of Americans are diagnosed with a mental illness or disorder at some point in their lifetime. Student Clinicians in Billings are offering free mental health services to the uninsured and underinsured.

Walla Walla Free Mental Health Clinic currently has four student clinicians working under a licensed clinical supervisor. The clinic has been open for five years. In that time, they have served about 300 people.

According to Mental Health America, Montana ranks 39th in having a higher prevalence of mental illness and lower rate of access to care.

Student Clinician Sharda Olson-Meyer said, "Some people live their lives and think that some things they've gone through are normal or average. And, really, it's affected them in so many ways. And, they don't even know sometimes how much it's affected them."