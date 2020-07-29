BILLINGS- About 20,000 free masks will be distributed to businesses on Wednesday, July 29, courtesy of the Yellowstone County Economic Response and Recovery Team.

They said, "The goal of the campaign is simple: any business that wants masks for their employees and customers can receive a supply for FREE."

Masks will be available starting at 9 a.m. at three locations:

Altana Federal Credit Union, 3212 Central Avenue

Downtown Billings Alliance, 116 N 29th St, Suite A

Boothill Inn, 242 East Airport Road

This is the second time the Yellowstone County Economic Response and Recovery Team has given away masks. The first giveway was July 15 and 16. Thirty-eight thousand masks were given away on those two days.