LIVINGSTON, MT- The world is hard, and sometimes something as small as an egg makes the world feel a little less mean. Those are the words of Allison Brennan, who shared on Instagram that her small free egg box has turned into a ripple effect within the community.

Brennan has been giving away the eggs from her chickens since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. She says her chickens produce far too many eggs for her to use so she started putting them in a box in her yard.

During COVID she was putting curtains near her neighbor's mailboxes as a way to be nice and take one thing off people's grocery lists.

It has now been going strong for over a year now, yesterday she came out and found a note in her box from her neighbor that says “my son and saw your kind gesture and it inspired me to make you some bread.”

Brennan says little things like this make the world just a little less mean and remind her there are good people out there.

Her hope is to start a donation with the local food bank but she’s not at the point yet where her chickens are producing that many eggs.

