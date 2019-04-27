Free bikes given away at 5th annual bicycle raffle

KULR (Billings) - A beautiful afternoon in the Magic City calls for some outdoor activities, like maybe riding some bikes, or even better: riding a free bicycle.

Ablertsons on 6th Street West and Central Ave hosted a bicycle raffle Saturday afternoon, also known as the buckaroo bike rodeo.

The 5th annual event is a joint effort between albertsons and the Chase Hawks Memorial Association, as well as several other sponsors, to get kids riding safely this summer.

As Albertsons store director says, "Today we're giving away about 55 new bikes we'll fix about 300 bikes. its almost indescribable to see their faces light up when you tell them they're the winner of a brand new bike. This event just keeps growing every year. Hundreds of new bikes were repaired while several others were given away.

Additionally, They have already nailed down a date for the event next year: May 2nd, 2020.