Free Atomic Circus in Billings!

Montana State University is having its second annual Atomic Circus tonight! The show will have chemistry, a live band and interpretive dancers. It is a free event, but get there early to get a seat. Last year, they filled the auditorium of 500 seats. The show will be at 6pm this evening at the Petro Theater on the MSU Billings campus.

Dr. Matt Queen, Assistant Chemistry Professor at MSU Billings, said, "It's a ton of fun. That's really what it comes down to. This is my favorite time of year here at MSUB. Everybody sort of coming together. And, it's getting bigger and bigger."

Dr. Queen says they are working on a grant right now. They want to take the Atomic Circus on the road around eastern Montana.