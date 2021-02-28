Fraternity suspended after student found dead

A fraternity at Virginia Commonwealth University has been served with a cease and desist order after a 19-year-old student was found dead.

Richmond Police say they found the body of Adam Oakes Saturday morning in an off-campus home.

Both the university and the Delta Chi fraternity's national office sent a cease and desist order to the VCU chapter Saturday.

The medical examiner has begun an investigation into the exact cause of death.

Oakes' parents were heartbroken by the loss of their son.

Virginia Commonwealth is encouraging students in need of support to contact university counseling.

The Richmond police's Major Crime Unit has joined with VCU police in this investigation.