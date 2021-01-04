Fowler no longer in custody after being jailed for violating conditions of his bond

BILLINGS - Adriano Fowler, 26, is no longer in custody after being jailed on a warrant for violating conditions of his bond, following deliberate homicide charges.

Fowler was arrested and charged in September 2020 after police found Adrian Goodbear dead in his car in the alley behind the Rodeway Inn in Downtown Billings.

According to charging documents, the homicide followed a night of binge drinking and drunk driving when Fowler allegedly lunged into his 25-year-old victim with a broken rum bottle in the Hardee's drive-thru.

Charging documents state Fowler admitted to breaking the bottle and punching Goodbear with the broken shards of glass. The affidavit describes how Goodbear then drove from Hardee's to the Rodeway Inn without Fowler, passing by two local hospitals.

Billings Police say they found Goodbear the next day, dead in his vehicle.

An autopsy shows the preliminary cause of Goodbear's death was a stab wound to the arm. Fowler was free on a $50,000 bond in the case until his arrest on Dec. 30, 2020. According to the warrant executed on that day, he was in violation of the conditions set out for pre-trial monitoring.

During Monday's hearing, Fowler's lawyer explained that the warrant was issued because of a proximity violation recorded on his ankle monitor and that Fowler did not interact with anyone he was not supposed to.

The judge agreed to reinstate the bond with the original agreement in place. Fowler's trial is currently scheduled for Feb. 16, 2021.