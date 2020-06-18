With many cities across Montana canceling Fourth of July events due to COVID-19, here is a list of some events that are still happening.

In Laurel, the Chief Joseph Run is still happening at Thompson Park Shelter on 6th Street. The start times have been spread out. The 8 mile starts at 6:30 a.m.. The 4 mile starts at 7 a.m.. The 2 mile starts at 7:30 a.m..

Also, food trucks will be available in Laurel on 1st Avenue. The Laurel Chamber asks everyone to abide by social distancing.

And, the fireworks display in Laurel will not be shot off from Thompson Park like usual. The Laurel Volunteer Fire Association said, "We are asking everyone to view the show from the comforts and safety of their homes by simply looking up." The Fire Association is also accepting donations to help pay for the show, Donations can be dropped off at the Laurel Police Department.

Other typical events in Laurel have been cancelled, like the parade, pancake breakfast and arts and crafts fair.

Roundup has also cancelled its Fourth of July Parade. The Roundup Chamber of Commerce said in a Facebook post, "Although the parade is cancelled, we would like to invite the community to participate in another "Cruise Main Street" at the same time the parade would have happened, 11am on July 4th. The Sheriff's department has said that the local posted speed limit will be strictly enforced. Please drive safe and responsibly."

Red Lodge Area Chamber of Commerce said its fireworks show will start at 10 p.m. or at dark. In a Facebook post, the Red Lodge Chamber said, "We're hoping to make this the biggest show ever, the perfect solution for celebrating while maintaining social distancing." They are also accepting donations for the show. They said you can look for donation cans all over town.

There will also be Fireworks for the Fourth of July in Billings at the upper parking lot of MetraPark. MetraPark said it will be a drive-in only event.