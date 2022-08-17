Four women from Billings Rescued During Operation Cross Country

Four Women Rescued During Operation Cross Country - 08172022

Four women were rescued from traffickers in Billings, after multiple agencies across the U.S. Joined forces to crack down on sex trafficking.

Operation Cross Country is an effort to fight the country's never-ending issue of human sex trafficking in adults and children.

In the first two weeks of august 200 sex-trafficked victims were recovered. Of those victims 84 were children and 141 were adults.

Toby Baukema of Montana's Division of Criminal Investigation for Narcotics and Human Trafficking says, on a daily basis vulnerable victims are being taken advantage of not only in Billings but across the state for multiple reasons.

"Personal circumstances which may include poverty, mental illness, addiction, childhoods of multiple cases of abuse to where their sense of identity, their feeling of autonomy and ability to extract themselves from those situations has been comprised." Says Toby Baukema

Baukema adds, the easiest way predators in Billings to find victims are through dating sites, low-cost motels, trap houses on the south and northside -- and within the family structure.

Once they’re rescued, he says, there are many government resources for men and women that are available to help the victims reintegrate into society.

Unfortunately, this is not the same case for children once taken out of abusive circumstances.

Baukema says "When we have a juvenile victim, typically CPS has to get involved and they are going to make the decisions about where that child is going to go, non-governmental cannot accept them, because that's just not how it works. a kid that's not in the environment of proper care can end up falling under the jurisdiction of the courts and the non-governmental just can't take them, so that's a challenge"

Baukema says, throughout the criminal justice system options for children are lacking, but they deal with those challenges the best they can.

Over the course of the operation, officials say they've identified or arrested 85 suspects and there’s more work to be done

Adding operations like cross country are critical to fight human trafficking

For more information about Operation Cross Country (click here to read the press release)