Four people are dead and two people are injured after a car crash in Jefferson County, near Whitehall.

A Chevy Suburban traveling Eastbound collided head on with an SUV traveling Westbound on I-90 around 5:00 AM Saturday morning.

The 45-year old man driving the Suburban from Spokane was suspected to have been driving under the influence of drugs. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SUV carrying five people from Hartsford, South Dakota, rolled down I-90 and came to a rest in a ditch against the embankment. The 37-year old female driver was killed, along with a 32-year old male, and 14-year old female passenger.

Two children aged two and eight were also in the SUV, and they were transported to a nearby hospital.