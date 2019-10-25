Four children are injured when a car plows into their bus stop in Ohio.
A camera caught the terrifying crash Tuesday.
Two cars collide, the impact sending one car onto the sidewalk and into a group of children waiting for the school bus.
Three of them suffered minor injuries.
The fourth, hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
Neighbors say it's not the first accident there.
Blaming both drivers, and a stop sign that they claim is hard to see.
The neighborhood has called for a traffic light to be placed there instead.
The accident is under investigation.