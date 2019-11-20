Gun shots echoed through a Billings neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

A Billings woman -- who wishes to remain anonymous -- says she woke up early Wednesday morning to a series of loud pops outside her home.

"So at like 4 something this morning -- I think it was about 4 something... I heard a car spinning their tires and then I heard a whole bunch of gun shots at least I would say 5 to 7 gun shots going down in front of my house."

This is the fourth Billings shooting in just eleven days. Another neighbor who wishes to remain anonymous says the sounds terrified her.

"As I'm rolling around I hear kind of like a 'bah, bah, bah, bah' and then wheels squealing, someone peeling off and it sounded like gun shots. At least four gun shots before their little car went squealing away."

Billings police say a 27-year-old woman was hit by gunfire is now in the hospital being treated for non-life threatening injuries.