Four athletes with Montana ties to watch in the Tokyo Olympics

As we prepare for the Olympic Games to get started in Tokyo, let's meet the Montanans representing the Treasure State on Team USA.

First up, it's the shooters led by two-time Olympian Nick Mowrer.

Mowrer was born in Miles City, but graduated from Butte High School in 2007 and considers the Mining City his hometown.

Mowrer returns to the Olympics after missing out in 2016. He finished 15th at the Olympic Games in London back in 2012. He's also currently a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army.

At the U.S. Shooting Olympic Trials, Mowrer became the first U.S. Olympian to qualify in both the 10-meter pistol and the 50-meter rifle, two events on the opposite ends of the shooting spectrum.

The men's pistol event is coming up Saturday at 1 PM. The men's rifle event is not until Aug. 2 at 11:30 a.m.

Another shooter who will represent Montana for Team USA is Belgrade's Ali Weisz.

The 26-year-old qualified for her first Olympics in the 10-meter air rifle event. She also has a connection to the military. Weisz helps train shooters for the U.S. Army.

Qualifying rounds for the women's 10-meter air rifle begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The third Olympian from the Treasure State is Whitefish rugby player, Nicole Heavirland. The City of Whitefish recently gave Heavirland her own day!

She started playing rugby in high school and will compete for Team USA next week on the women's rugby sevens team. Heavirland just missed out on the Rio Games in 2016 when she was placed on the U.S. Reserve roster .

The U.S. Women's Rugby team opens the games against China in pool play. Japan and Australia are also a pair of Group C.

Finally, he may not be from Montana but he does have strong ties. Martin Iosefo, a former student at Montana Western and the University of Montana is set to play for the U.S. Men's Rugby team.

Iosefo is a former football player in Dillon for Montana Western, and he's a known figure in the Missoula Rugby community, formerly playing for the Missoula Maggots club team.

You can find the complete schedule and results page for the Tokyo Olympics here .