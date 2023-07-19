Billings, MT- A ribbon cutting celebrated an exciting new addition to Montana's only zoo, that has been in the works for several years.

The newly completed Foster Waterfowl Refuge began in concept more than a decade ago with the goal to create a natural resting spot for migrating waterfowl.

Allowing for an urban escape for wildlife and an educational centerpiece to the zoo.

This project also aimed to fix something the zoo considered a major eyesore.

Executive director for ZooMontana, Jeff Ewelt says that what he is most excited for "is the beautification aspect of it. But it's a working habitat. And what that means is all the plants as they grow over time it's going to be a functioning wetlands system. So, what we are hoping is that will bring it native waterfowl and native wildlife for that matter that will use this as a resting spot as they migrate through this area, kind of in conjunction with the Shilo Conservation Area but to be able to offer the educational component to this for our educational programs in wetland ecology, it doesn't get any better than that."

Ewelt went on to say that "our partners like Ducks Unlimited we are excited to utilize this space as not just something to look at but something that has real purpose."

The Foster Waterfowl Refuge also aims to serve as an educational space for wetland ecology and conservation.

One major contributor to the refuge was the Foster family, who have been coming to ZooMontana for generations and wanted a hand in helping wildlife stay wild in the treasure state.

Paul Milan Foster Jr. expressed that, "Montana is an amazing place to live and grow up, we have so many natural wild places I think the missing of our generation and our children and our grandchildren. Is keep it open, keep it wild, keep places like this available, public that people can come to, our children can come to and really connect with nature. "

The refuge features underwater fish viewing areas, boardwalks and a raised observation deck to watch for visiting waterfowl.

It aims to be an immersive and educational experience for guests in addition to its ecological benefit and beauty.

