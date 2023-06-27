Billings, MT- Domestic violence crimes impact our community as a whole not just the victim.

And today’s forum invited the people of Billings to envision a space which would give survivors a wide array of services to help them move forward with their lives.

The gathering invited city officials, non-profits, and the general public to discuss the potential implementation of a Family Justic Center.

These centers aim to be innovative, community driven spaces that improve accessibility of services for victims of crime, particularly domestic abuse.

The hope is that having one of these facilities in town will also help enhance public safety by reducing violent crime and homicide rates.

Ellie Stanton, a member of Americorps Vista with B.P.D.'s Domestic Violence Investigations Program said that when thinking about the center "it's important to think of it in the context of not just supporting victims of domestic violence but how can it support public safety as a whole?"

She went on to say "so, family justice centers as you may have heard earlier often reduce the number of domestic violence e homicides rates dramatically offenders of domestic violence, men who strangle women are major threats to public safety. They are more likely to assault law enforcement officers they are more likely to commit masa shootings so it's a big undertaking, but it also has a huge ripple effect in a community."

The national director of the Family Justice Alliance, Ken Shatter, says on average domestic violence cases handled by police are some of their most dangerous and unfortunately deadliest calls.

And he hopes to have a hand in building a system that prevents this repetitive violence.

Shatter says that by implementing these centers "we're importing safety for the whole community and specifically we are making the world safer for cops because what we have found in every study that's been conducted has found that a majority of cop killers and men who harm cops are men who have a documented history of having strangled their partner. So when we respond to strangulation appropriately then we are protecting the whole community but more specifically protecting cops."

The Family Justice Alliance has helped-roughly 75 communities establish these centers.

They work with local organizations and agencies over several months to learn about the community and it’s needs.

Then, they move into strategic planning where they begin to envision where the center should be, how it should look, and how it will all come together.

And while the collaborative community center is currently just a concept, assessments are already underway to determine what billings would need to make one possible.