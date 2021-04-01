HARLEM, Mont. - Faced with the prospect of more mining in an area that has experienced health and environmental impacts from mining, the Fort Belknap Indian Community (FBIC) filed suit in the Montana District Court in Phillips County Thursday. The suit was filed to challenge the State of Montana’s approval of a plan for gold exploration at the former Zortman-Landusky mine complex.

According to a release, the lawsuit challenges the legality of the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) decision allowing Blue Arc, LLC, to disturb the still-contaminated site by removing 1,000 tons of rock for analysis. It lists DEQ’s failure to adhere to several legal requirements in violation of state law, including bypassing consultation with the Fort Belknap Tribes and conducting an incomplete environmental evaluation before approving the plan. Significantly, the suit details how DEQ, allegedly, inadequately disclosed the potential harm the gold mining exploration plan would have on the area’s water and other natural resources.

The complaint, filed by the tribes, Earthworks and the Montana Environmental Information Center, asks the court to invalidate the plan.

“To this day, the Gros Ventre and Assiniboine Tribes continue to experience devastating health and environmental consequences from past mining,” FBIC President Andrew Werk, Jr. said. “By giving the green light to Zortman exploration without proper tribal consultation and adequate analysis of environmental impact, DEQ has shown shocking indifference to the enormous potential for further water contamination, harm to tribal members and permanent contamination of tribal lands. It’s as if we have learned nothing from the past.”

The plan opens the door for new mining in the Little Rocky Mountains, location of the headwaters for much of the Reservation’s water resources and of significant cultural importance to the tribes. New mining could also undo decades of ongoing reclamation work and jeopardize clean-up efforts that are still underway. The State of Montana has already invested $32 million in reclamation work at the Zortman-Landusky mine complex to address the extensive pollution left by the former mining company after it filed for bankruptcy and abandoned the site. At risk are local drinking water, fragile fish and wildlife habitat, recreation sites, agricultural uses and tribal sacred sites.

“This is a perpetual nightmare for our people. We live down below the mines and still don’t know when or if the situation of the water contamination will ever get better or not. We’ve had tours with the DEQ over the past few years. They asked us to help advocate to the federal government for funding to ensure perpetual treatment of the water. I am disappointed and angry that the DEQ is issuing any type of mining permits in that area,” FBIC Councilman Warren Morin said.

“Once again, tribal people are being asked to shoulder the devastating burden of environmental injustice,” Werk stated. “The State of Montana must prioritize protecting the health of Montana communities, including the Fort Belknap Indian Community, and protecting the natural resources that sustain all life. DEQ’s approval of Blue Arc’s plan not only flies in the face of this responsibility, but it is also demonstrably illegal.”