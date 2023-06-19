Helena, Mont. - A Forsyth man pleaded guilty Monday to sexual intercourse without consent with a child under the age of 13, Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced.

The state is asking the court to sentence the defendant to Montana State Prison for 60 years with 20 years suspension. The defendant will be required to join the state in this recommendation.

Patrick Holden, 44, admitted to sexually assaulting a young girl multiple times between 2015 and 2021.

In January of 2023, the child was interviewed by the Department of Health and Human Services and disclosed she had been sexually abused by Holden. The defendant was interviewed by the Rosebud County Sheriff’s Office shortly after and admitted to sexually abusing the girl.

Assistant Attorney General Dan Guzynski prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Department of Health and Human Services and the Rosebud County Sheriff’s Office. The trial took place in Rosebud County District Court.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 23, 2023, at 10:00 AM.