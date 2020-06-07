Forrest Fenn's Rocky Mountain hidden treasure has been found

After a decade long search, New Mexico multimillionaire Forrest Fenn revealed that someone has found the treasure hidden in the Rocky Mountains.

A post on Fenn's website announced the discovery.

"It was under a canopy of stars in the lush, forested vegetation of the Rocky Mountains and had not moved from the spot where I hid it more than 10 years ago. I do not know the person who found it, but the poem in my book led him to the precise spot."

The post on his website also congratulates the thousands of people that have searched for this treasure, and hopes "they will continue to be drawn by the promises of other discoveries.

Fenn confirmed with TODAY that someone "back east" had found it, but he didn't want his name shared.

The treasure is said to be valued at over 2 million dollars including gold coins, diamonds, emeralds, and other gems.