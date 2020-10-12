BILLINGS, Mont. - It's been 20 years since the bombing of the USS Cole, which killed 17 U.S. Navy sailors. One of the survivors, Wesley Daniels, lives in Billings and recounts the events leading up to the attack.

Daniels says he was finishing a chapter in his book when a fellow sailor asked Daniels if he wanted to go up to the deck. Daniels said he'd join him later. The sailor was only about five minutes ahead of Daniels when a bomb exploded, ripping a hole in the hull of the ship. He says the sailor that left five minutes earlier died.

"There was a relatively short period in the beginning where I wasn't sure what to do," says Daniels. "It took a few minutes to re-gear my mind and find the nearest damage control station to get suited up."

An FBI investigation found members of Al-Quaeda were responsible for the suicide bombing. Daniels says he served for another seven and a half years in the Navy and says the bombing of the USS Cole is something he lives with every day. He says he is thankful for the local government forces off the coast of Yemen, who were some of the first ones to help rescue the survivors aboard the USS Cole.

"They are – almost more so because they are local – as big of victims as myself or others, and these are lives they just can't escape from in a way that I'm able to live a relatively normal life," says Daniels.

The USS Cole bombing was less than a year before the attack on the United States on September 11, 2001.