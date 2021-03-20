Former Phoenix politician ordered to serve an additional five years

Prison sentences for a former Phoenix politician keep adding up after he was first convicted of operating an illegal adoption scheme involving women from the Marshall Islands.

On Friday, an Arizona judge sentenced Paul Peterson to another five years in Prison for defrauding the state's Medicaid System in a scam to get taxpayer-funded Health Coverage for the birth mothers.

He will serve those five years after completing his six-year federal sentence in Arkansas.

A sentencing date has not yet been set for his convictions in Utah.

Peterson was Maricopa County's elected assessor for six years and worked as an adoption attorney.