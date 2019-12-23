BILLINGS, Mont. -- A former NICU baby -- now a young teen -- is donating a thousand dollars to the NICU at St. Vincent Health Care in Billings.

For the last seven years -- 7th grader Karlee Albertson has been offering a nail painting service at different events around town.

"The money goes to the Big J Show and this year we had leftovers so we donated to Cody's Crusade and we donated about $1,000 to the NICU," says Karlee.

Karlee was a NICU baby at St. Vincent's herself. She says she wants to be able to help those who helped her become the healthy, young teenager she is today.

"I saw a commercial when I was like 7 years old talking about being the change you want to see in the world and how you can help people out and so it kind of inspired me to go out and do something."​

With the money she raised doing nail art, Karlee bought a stroller, books, toys, and necessities any new mother and child would need. Karlee says she raised $3600 this year and $28,000 over the past seven years.

Karlee plans to continue her nail art service until she goes off to college. She says after that, she hopes to pass it on to another girl who wants to change the world too.