The Dallas Mavericks have hired former Montana State basketball standout and Nike executive Nico Harrison as their next general manager and president of basketball operations.

The hire was first reported by ESPN along with the news that the Mavericks have tabbed Lakers assistant coach and Hall of Fame point guard Jason Kidd as their head coach.

Harrison played three seasons in Bozeman. In those three years, Harrison eclipsed 1,000 career points and was named all-Big Sky three times from 1993 to 1996.

He was inducted into Montana State's Hall of Fame in 2015.

Harrison has spent the last two decades working for Nike within their basketball division. There's been reports of his connection with Jordan Brand athlete and Dallas star, Luka Doncic, since his hiring was first reported. That ability to build relationships in the marketing world has been praised by other executives and current NBA players on social media.