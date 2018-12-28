Former Miles City athletic trainer James Jensen has been moved to Yellowstone County Detention Facility as he prepares to face federal charges for the longtime sexual abuse of student athletes.

On December 28th, Jensen appeared in federal court and pleaded not guilty to a charge of coercion and enticement of minors to engage in sexual activity.

Jensen pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of Sexual Abuse of Children in Custer County on Friday, December 21st. An omnibus hearing in this case is scheduled for January 28th.

There is also a civil lawsuit pending against Jensen from over 30 men who claim to have been sexually assaulted by Jensen while in high school. The complaint states Jensen served as an athletic trainer for the district from the 1970s until approximately 1998.

