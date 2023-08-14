BILLINGS, MT- Today at MetraPark in Billings a very special dedication took place.

Bill Dutcher, former General Manager of the Metra was honored with his own road, named ‘Bill Dutcher Way'.

The road is within MetraPark grounds and extends to the East Gate.

County commissioners and other local leaders gathered to honor Dutcher who worked at Metra for 40 years and served as the general manager for the last 15 years.

Metra Park says his tireless efforts and service to the facility have helped shape Montana Fair into what it is today.

Dutcher says he's glad to have been a part of Metrapark's legacy and hopes the community gets to enjoy it for many more years.

MetraPark says they hope this road dedication serves as a daily reminder of his unwavering commitment to the community.