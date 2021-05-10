LOCKWOOD, Mont. - A former board member with Lockwood Schools, Joseph Borgstrom, has been charged with sex crimes.

After the allegations came out, we spoke with Superintendent of the School District Tobin Novasio for more information.

Novasio wants to reassure parents and families in the area that there were never any safety concerns for their students on campus following these allegations.

According to charging documents, on May 7, a witness came forward to the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, stating that a 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by Borgstrom just a few days prior.

The young girl was taken to Billings Clinic for an evaluation where she disclosed what Borgstrom allegedly did to her. The details of the assault are too graphic to share with viewers.

Upon searching Borgstrom's home, evidence was found that corroborated the allegations. After being read his rights, Borgstrom admitted to the allegations.

Superintendent Novasio says they are reviewing their policies and how they obtain board members.

"While school board trustees play a very important role in the overall district, they set our policies, they oversee the budget, they hire and fire, they typically don't have more access to students or campus than the average parent, so we feel safe that there was never a situation where there was ever any safety concerns here on campus with our students," he said.

The superintendent says the law does not allow them to do background checks on elected officials, but they will be revising their hiring methods.

Borgstrom was one of four trustees on the Lockwood school board that was up for re-election. He was not re-elected during a special election last week. The election took place before these allegations were made.

Joseph Borgstrom is set to arraigned in court Tuesday, May 11.