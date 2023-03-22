MONTANA - Longtime Montana journalist Steve Fetveit has passed away at the age of 72, according to NBC Montana.

Fetveit was familiar to thousands of Montana viewers who grew up watching him on different stations of Montana's airwaves, including KULR in Billings.

NBC Montana says Fetveit began his career 1972 at what was then KCFW in Kalispell. Over the years, his career path took him to KULR in Billings, KECI in Missoula, and KOBI in Medford, Oregon.

He then took a break from on air work before rejoining NBC Montana in 2005. NBC Montana says he eventually retired in 2018, and was able to split his time between Arizona and Montana.

NBC Montana says Steve passed away this morning surrounded by his family.

We extend our condolences to his family, and mourn the loss of a great journalist.