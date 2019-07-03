A Billings man accused by federal prosecutors of transporting women across state lines to have sex at two Billings businesses will plead guilty to one of the four crimes for which he was initially charged.

According to federal court documents filed July 2nd Scot Donald Petrie will plead guilty to count IV of the indictment which charges Petrie with "transportation of a person with intent to engage in sexual activity."

In exchange for pleading guilty to count IV the government will waive charges one through three which included conspiracy and coercion and enticement.

Under the plea agreement Petrie still faces a 10-year prison sentence and a $250,000 dollar fine.

Petrie was arrested and charged earlier this year after two Billings businesses, King Spa and "A" Spa, were shut down by federal agents.

Federal prosecutors contend those businesses were fronts for prostitution and human trafficking. The indictment in the case contends the criminal acts date back to the summer of 2014.

A change of plea hearing in the case is scheduled for July 10th, but may be postponed due to a conflict for federal prosecutors.

