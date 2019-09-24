A former 5th grade teacher at Orchard Elementary pleaded not guilty to sex abuse charges in Yellowstone County District Court Tuesday.

According to the affidavit in the case, Brent Skelton is accused of sexually abusing two children who were students in his class during the 2018-2019 school year at Orchard Elementary.

According to the affidavit, both children told investigators that Skelton would touch them under their pants. The children also told investigators that this would happen at school.

The affidavit states that both students also admitted to texting with Skelton during the summer months.

Detectives in the case seized the phone of each child. The affidavit states that both cell phones contained a number of messages sent to and received from Skelton. A detective in the case states in the affidavit that several of those messages appeared to be flirtatious or sexually suggestive.

Skelton's bond is set at $50,000.

Skelton is no longer employed with the Billings school district.

According to Superintendent Greg Upham, Skelton resigned after learning of the criminal charges against him.

Skelton had been on administrative leave since the allegations first surfaced earlier in the summer.