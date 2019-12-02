Former elementary teacher in court for omnibus hearing

Former fifth grade teacher Brent Skelton is scheduled for an omnibus hearing Monday, December 2 at 8:15 am. The hearing will take place at the Yellowstone County Courthouse.

Skelton is a former teacher at Orchard Elementary School. He is charged with two counts of felony sexual assault for alleged offenses committed between August 2018 and August 2019.

Court documents allege Skelton inappropriately touched two students in his class on multiple occasions, including underneath the students' clothing. Court documents also say Skelton sent text messages to the students that included discussions of hot tubbing and grabbing arms.

Skelton resigned before being arrested in September of 2019.

Superintendent Greg Upham said Skelton has had no contact with students during this school year. Skelton was placed on administrative leave when the allegations first surfaced during the summer.

Skelton's trial is scheduled for February 18.