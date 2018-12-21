BILLINGS—An indictment filed today in U.S. District Court charges former Custer County High School athletic trainer James “Doc” Jensen, of Miles City, with coercion and enticement of minors to engage in sexual activity, U.S. Attorney Kurt G. Alme announced.

If convicted of the crime, Jensen, 78, faces a maximum 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

The indictment is merely an accusation. Jensen remains innocent until proven guilty.

The indictment charges that beginning in 1995 and continuing until about 1999 in Miles City, Jensen used means of interstate commerce, including the Internet, to entice and coerce an individual who he believed was a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Chief U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen is assigned to the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Zeno Baucus and Bryan Dake are prosecuting the case, which is being investigated by the FBI and Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation.