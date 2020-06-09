Former cancer patient shares experience with St. Jude

KULR- In just a few weeks, The St. Jude Dream Home in Billings will be completely finished.

The Dream Home giveaway is a means to raise money for St. Jude, a children's research hospital on a mission to advance cures for children suffering from a serious illness.

When Liza Leatherman was 2-years-old, her mother received some news from doctors no parent wants to hear.

"The doctor came in and they told us that Liza had a very large mass in her right thoracic cavity," says Liza's mother, Ann.

Although the Leatherman family was faced with hardship unlike any other, they had familiarity with St. Jude and their mission.

A year before Liza's diagnosis, Ann's 5-year-old nephew was diagnosed with leukemia.

"As we walked in those doors, walked into St. Judes, I just remember feeling all kinds of different things. Fear and scared, but also very very hopeful because we knew that St. Jude was the best possible place," says Ann.

St. Jude told Ann they have only seen a situation like Liza's one other time.

"Even through these things that seemed impossible to overcome, St. Jude never let you give up," says Ann.

Through persistence and hope, 9 months went by and Liza was cancer free.

And with Liza's situation being so rare, Ann credits the doctors at St. Jude for having the tools to identify and eliminate her cancer.

"That's the absolute miracle, is from that unknown type of cancer, but because they had years of research they knew the nature of the tumor, knew the nature of the cancer," says Ann.

Liza says she doesn't remember too much, but can recall a bit about how the staff treated her during those trying times.

"My doctor who's actually still there, was always trying to make me laugh. So my actual memories of the hospital are very good memories which is kind of an odd thing to say about such a traumatic experience, but I think St. Jude really lends itself to being a hopeful place," says Liza.