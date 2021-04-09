BILLINGS - One of two former Billings Public School teachers was sentenced on drug charges in Yellowstone County District Court Friday.

Mark Jules Kramlich is a former teacher who was dismissed from Billings Public Schools prior to his arrest.

In court on Friday, Kramlich received a sentence of five years deferred and a $500 fine on a felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

Judge Ashley Harada presided.

In court, Kramlich said he had never used drugs in his lifetime. He said that the drugs found in his home belonged to a tenant who was renting a room from him at the time.

"It was also noted in that same police report that the drugs were in a locked room. At least one, on one account, there was residue that was found in a locked room that I did not have access to," Kramlich said.

When asked by the judge why he did not have access to the room, Kramlich responded, "I did not have access to the room -- the tenant who was there had just put a lock on the door a day or two before, and I had not seen him in that day in between to say, 'you didn't ask for permission to put a lock on the door.'"

Kramlich and another former middle school teacher, Shawn Fritzler, were arrested in January of 2020 after the Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force executed a search at their home.

Fritzler is scheduled for trial on June 22, 2021.