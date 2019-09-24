Former Billings elementary teacher to be in court for arraignment

A former 5th grade teacher at Orchard Elementary School in Billings is scheduled to be arraigned this morning. Brent Skelton is charged with felony sexual assault of two students.

Court documents say Skelton inappropriately touched two students multiple times during the 2018/ 2019 school year. Court documents also say Skelton sent inappropriate text messages to the two students, including discussions about going in hot tubs.

Skelton is expected to enter his plea at the Yellowstone County Courthouse the morning of September 24.