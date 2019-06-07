Former Billings Clinic CEO accused of sexual harassment

KULR (Billings)- On May 21st Dr. Randall Gibb, the CEO of Billings Clinic had his contract terminated by the healthcare facility.

Billings Clinic said due to confidentiality of employment matters, no further details will be provided regarding the termination of his contract. However, published reports say Dr. Gibb allegedly sexually harassed a former co-worker, leading to his termination.

According to the Billings Gazette, the woman, who wants to remain anonymous, filed a complaint on Tuesday with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission regional office in Seattle.

The woman claimed that Dr. Gibb allegedly sexually harassed her almost daily.

A statement from the Board of Directors of Billings Clinic reads in part,

"When members of our senior leadership became aware of an internal complaint related to Dr. Gibb, they notified the Board of Directors. An independent investigator was engaged to conduct a thorough investigation about the concerns. The board reviewed the results of the independent investigation and promptly terminated Dr. Gibb's employment."

KULR-8 reached out to the EEOC in Seattle in an attempt to get more information on the complaint, however documents filed with the EEOC are confidential only to be shared between the complainant and the accused.