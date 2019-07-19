The Ford driving training course focuses on helping young drivers improve their skills in four key areas which includes hazard recognition, vehicle handling, speed and space management.

"For example we'll put them in a brand new mustang. The mustang is rigged up to where it has a little less grip in the rear end to simulate low grip conditions, like in this area during the winter time when you're driving around in snow and ice," said Ford driving instructor Rick Fulks."The car will go into a slide and we're going to teach the young driver how to bring the car out of a slide and bring it back under control."

Drivers will also get a chance to test out a hangover suit that simulates the effects of impaired driving.

I decided to give it a go and strapped on weights to my arms and ankles and put on special goggles.

I tried to pass a standard sobriety test and and it's obvious I failed the course. So what did I learn?

"I definitely can't drive, I can't even walk in these conditions so the whole point of this is don't risk drinking and driving," I told Rick Faulks.

"By the end of the day, actually half way through the session, they're laughing and having a good time and they're getting to do something in a car that they never thought they would actually get to do," Faulks added. "They're picking up a skill set that could eventually save their life. We work with them and we encourage the parents to stay here throughout the session too because we're only with them through half the day, but they're their driving instructors for the rest of their lives. So we teach parents on how they can make their young drivers better drivers."

The course is open this weekend with two sessions Saturday and Sunday.

Session one is from 7:30 am to noon and session two is 1 pm to 5:30 pm.

