Ford recalls 550,000 trucks and SUV's due to faulty seat backs

There's an important recall involving Ford trucks and SUV's.

Ford is recalling more than 550,000 trucks and SUV's in North America.

This is due to seat backs that may not properly restrain passengers in a crash.

The recall covers certain F-150 pickups from the model years 2018 through 2020.

Also included in the recall, super duty trucks from model years 2019 and 2020, certain Explorers from 2018 to 2020, as well as 2019 and 2020 Expeditions and Lincoln Aviators from model year 2020.

All affected models have manual driver or front passenger seat-back recliner mechanisms.

Ford says the trucks may not have a component needed for seat strength, increasing the potential for injury in a crash.

The automaker says it isn't aware of any crashes of injuries.

Dealerships will inspect seat structure and replace them if needed.

Owners are expected to be notified starting in early October.