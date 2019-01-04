Ford is recalling nearly one million vehicles worldwide to replace Takata passenger air bag inflators.

This latest recall involves more than 782,000 Ford vehicles in the United States, including various models of Ford Edge, Lincoln MKX, Lincoln MKZ, Ford Ranger, Ford Fusion, Mercury Milan and Ford Mustang.

Ford is urging owners to get their vehicles to dealers as soon as possible for replacement at no cost.

The automaker says it doesn't know of any injuries in vehicles included in this recall.

Takata air bags can potentially explode and hurl shrapnel when deployed due to exposure from heat and humidity.