BILLINGS, Mont. -- Car crashes are the leading cause of death for teenagers in the U.S. and the Ford Driving Skills Training for Life Program is trying to change those numbers.

Jim Graham is the Global Manager of Ford Driving Skills for Life and a thirty-three year veteran of Ford Motor Company.

"We'll do things like provide new skills to them like recognizing hazards, handling vehicles that maybe will get loose on snow and ice, issues around speed and space management. Then we'll talk about things they shouldn't do like distracted or impaired driving, so its a great opportunity for them to learn some great things they haven't learned," says Graham.

One of the key training exercises they provide is a Mustang simulation where the back ends of the car are loose, mimicking the effect of being on snow or ice.

Juan Babun, a driving instructor for the Ford Driving Skills Program says that in order to drive in severe weather safely, one must master the hook-slide.

If you encounter a patch of ice on the road, your car might lose grip and drift or slide. To maneuver left turn, you must turn the wheel right to go left.

It might seem like bizarre logic, but it works. To compensate for the over-rotation of the turn, you must turn your wheel in the opposite direction to go straight.

The program is completely free and is offered to newly-licensed drivers and their parents. In addition to the Mustang simulation, other highlights of the training include "sleep suits", "drug suits" and "hangover suits" which demonstrate the impact of drowsy, drugged, or drunk driving.