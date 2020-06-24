BILLINGS, Mont. -- Participants in the 41st annual Heart and Sole Run will complete the race virtually this year because of COVID-19. For one runner, the Heart and Sole Run is much more than a race.

Chris Gosnell is a husband, father, and (as of two years ago) a distance runner. But what got Chris into running may not be what you expect. Chris was wrapping presents with his daughter on Christmas Eve in 2012 when he started feeling dizzy and his feet started to get cold. He was later diagnosed with pericarditis, an inflammation of the tissue surrounding his heart. When other heart problems started to arise, it became clear he needed surgery, and Chris went through open heart surgery in 2018. As he recovered from the invasive procedure, he says he wanted to set a mental and physical goal for himself. He decided the 2019 Heart and Sole run would be it.

"Through cardiac rehab, about the last two weeks I just decided that I wanted to start running," he says.

As a new runner and a recovering heart patient, Chris says training wasn't easy.

"Once I started, I really struggled with it," he says, "After the two weeks of.. the final two weeks of cardiac rehab, I was talking with an uncle and telling him about the struggles. He does a lot of endurance running. He's participated in multiple marathons. So he kind of gave me some tips and pointers on how to run. I thought you know running just involved putting a pair of shoes on and getting out and doing it but I found out that buying the proper shoes was important, heart rate monitor, learning how to pace yourself, learning when to run, how far to run, and I think most of all the recovery... the rest and recovery part."

And just a little over a year after his surgery, Chris completed the 2019 Heart and Sole 10K race.

"I wanted to do it for my family, I wanted to do it for my mom, but I really needed to do it for me. I needed some sort of closure in this 14 month process to finally kind of get over it and get the surgery behind me," he says.

I asked Chris what motivated him through his recovery and training. He says he felt like he was given a second chance.

"When I was in the hospital I struggled to get up out of bed at one point... struggled to walk to the door... and 14 months later I was running the 10K in a race and you know I'm a pretty humble person, I don't really care to be in the spotlight too much, but if my story can help inspire or give somebody hope that's going through this type of surgery or any major surgery then it's worth it to me."

Right now, Chris is recovering from a cardiac ablation due to an abnormal heart rhythm in late-April, but he still plans to walk two miles for the heart and sole run with his wife to celebrate their first wedding anniversary and Chris's (now) healthy heart.