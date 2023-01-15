BILLINGS, Mt: Many Montanans are surprised to learn that hundreds of domestic dogs have been accidentally caught in traps over the last ten years and not all captures are reported.

In fact, according to a report from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, at least 266 domestic dogs were accidentally caught in traps from 2012 to 2022.

Considering the data, the Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary organized a free workshop Sunday afternoon in Billings to help pet owners learn different trapping types and regulations to prevent such an incident from happening to their pets.

Dave Pauli, a volunteer instructor for Footloose Montana, shared some safety tips for pet owners to keep in mind while engaging in outdoor activities with pets.

“Number one, if you are with your dog and it getting excited and getting his tails waggy trying to go somewhere in the wild, if there is not a trap there, there's probably a porcupine, skunk, or a rattle snake, or some other danger. Secondly, try to pick places, maybe private lands, where the landowner tells you he doesn't allow trapping. Thirdly, lobby through the county and through the state to designate trap-free zones," explained Dave.

He also advised people to remain calm if their pet gets stuck in one of the traps and to avoid making the situation worse by startling them.

“Take a deep breath. Talk in a low and soft voice. Get a headcover, meaning a sweatshirt, a coat, a jacket, over it. Let the dog calm down. Do not panic because the dog is going to sense your panic,” emphasized Dave.