BILLINGS, Mont. -- Everyone is feeling the effects of inflation and rising gas prices, especially the food truck business.

We spoke to a couple of local food truck owners who say, they have had to cut back on the distance they usually travel during the summer season.

We spoke with amber Louban of local berry and she says not only has inflation affected her supply and demand – but she says her gas budget went up about 65% from last year.

In fact, according to triple-a, the average price for gas in Montana for the month of June is about four dollars and 56 cents.

Louban says the price of gas has limited some travel time, but she is able to make up for some of that cost by operating out of a ghost kitchen she and her business partners have set up.

As far as supplies, she has noticed that last year's spending is nothing compared to what she is spending this year.

“Nut prices went up -- our bowls – our plastics – our spoons our bowls our lids last year you know we paid probably like 1500 to 2000 dollars for our initial bowl purchase and this year it went up to 3500 dollars just for the plastic. So – we did have to increase our prices a dollar just to kind of compensate fruit cost and paper goods – things like that.”

Louban says the price of blueberries went from 3.99 to 7.99.

Adding, although inflation and gas prices have caused her and her partners to raise some menu prices, she says customers have been very understanding and they appreciate that.

Nick Morris, owner of camp house BBQ, says his gas budge from last year increased about 50 to 60 percent, limiting how far outside of town he can go.

Morris says, so far, he's only gone about an hour outside of billings.

As far as the cost of meat, he says surprisingly it's about the same price as last year, but he noticed signs of shrink inflation.

Which means meat costs the same price per pound, but there are way more scraps left on it.

"By the time you cut it and trim it properly and yield it, yea it can be about 25 percent higher. you know just recently the ribs, the brisket, the pork I've been cooking the last few days, I've really noticed that there is just a ton of fat left on the product."



He says, all those leftover scraps would have gone to waste if he did give them away as feed for animals.