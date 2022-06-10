BILLINGS, Mont. – A weekly event at South Park hopes to connect people struggling through life with others who can support them.

Goldstein Little Eagle is a Certified Behavioral Health Peer Support Specialist in Billings. Every week, he hosts a barbecue called “Food for the Soul” in South Park, welcoming anybody who wants to come and eat for free.

"We're trying to bring a sense of community through hosting events like this," said Eagle. "I've felt alone at different points in my life, and I hope that something like this can really help."

Little Eagle says many of those who have turned out for the barbecues are people that are struggling with life or addiction, or who are now sober and wishing to help those in recovery. Volunteers help run the events and meet with anybody who comes by seeking guidance through their recovery process.

"This program has been very helpful for me," said Bobbi, a volunteer for the barbecue. "I've been in recovery for a few months now and they all have been very supportive of me."

Several organizations that partner with this event also offer support to those in recovery.

Food for the Soul takes place every Friday from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm every Friday at South Park, Little Eagle says more volunteers are always welcome to help set up and clean up the event.

For more information about volunteer opportunities and help in recovery, reach out to Little Eagle at goldstein.littleeagle@onechc.org.

If you’d like to donate to help pay for the food served at these meals, you can visit the Food for the Soul Weekly Community Meal Go-Fund-Me here.