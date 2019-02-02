Crow resident Niki Stewart is organizing a food drive to help feed the Crow community.

Suggested items include pasta, rice, canned fruits and vegetables, and boxed meals among other dry goods.

"Our community is really hurting right now and hunger does not know any boundaries it effects so many people and with the government shutdown, you know just coming off of that there's so many families, so many elders, the veterans, the children are hurting right now and they are without food," said Stewart.

Food can be donated at the Multi-Purpose building in Crow Agency. You can also contact Stewart on Facebook if you want to contribute.

In Billings, food can be donated at N2 Cryotherapy inside Yellowstone Fitness on Grand Avenue.