Food boxes being given out in Laurel

COVID-19 food boxes are being given out Tuesday, June 30, at Saviours Lutheran Church, 707 W 3rd Street, Laurel. The food boxes will be given out starting at 1 p.m.

The food boxes are part of the USDA Farmers to Families program. The program buys food from farmers to put in the boxes. Farmers have faced a downturn in demand due to closed restaurants and schools.

The food boxes contain milk, produce and meat. No application is needed to get a food box.

Community Hope Director Lisa Foreman said this will be the third week they have participated in giving out food boxes. She said the first week they gave out 350 boxes. Last week, they gave out 600. This week, they are hoping to give out even more.

After talking to people receiving the food boxes, Foreman said, "They got furloughed from their job, reduced hours, lost their job completely. It's just uncertain for everybody and they're just afraid. They don't want to get sick. Just a trying time for everybody. And, so it's mostly confusion."

She added, "There's no reason to be embarrassed. Everybody is in some position in their life that needs help. We get a lot of tears. We get a lot of joy."